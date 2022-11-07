Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
RKT stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Activity
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 974,700 shares of company stock worth $7,067,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
