Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issued By KeyCorp

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.