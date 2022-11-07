Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,980,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
