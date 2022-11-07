Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Office REIT worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:ONL opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.