Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 53,797 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,797 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of SU opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

