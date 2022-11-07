Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,921 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

WYNN stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

