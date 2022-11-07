Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,645 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,890,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,172,000 after purchasing an additional 650,637 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.