Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

