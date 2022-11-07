Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 510.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $82.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.