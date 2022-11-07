Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $176,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $23,087,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $7,922,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $4,552,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.