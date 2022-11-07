Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

