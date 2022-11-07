Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE NVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
