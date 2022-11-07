Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

