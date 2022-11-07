Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $41.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.