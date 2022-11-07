Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,405 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,898,174.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 974,700 shares of company stock worth $7,067,190. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.