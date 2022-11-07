Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.51 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

