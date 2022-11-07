LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LendingClub by 138.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 27.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in LendingClub by 34.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

LC stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

