Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $46,956.52 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $21,254.40.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 449,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 362,844 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

