Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

