Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

