Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

AdvanSix Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

