Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $41,188.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

