Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $102,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Up 1.2 %
PLXS stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.