GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

GXO stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

