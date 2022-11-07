Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $944.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.