Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

