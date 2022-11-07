Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,215 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

