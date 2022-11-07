Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,726 shares of company stock worth $3,149,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $324.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $325.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.77.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.