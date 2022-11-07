e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ELF opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

