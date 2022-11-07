Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,658.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 754.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.