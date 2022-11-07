ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $43,703.45 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

