BMO Capital Markets Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $26.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.