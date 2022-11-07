Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,167 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $119,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Tapestry Trading Up 8.1 %

TPR opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

