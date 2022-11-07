Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 279.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 198,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 153.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 564,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 341,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 500,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.16 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

