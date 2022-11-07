Aviva PLC Has $490,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 84.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Wix.com's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

