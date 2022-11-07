Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 616.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 730,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

