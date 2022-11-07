Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,823,357 shares in the company, valued at $31,796,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.90 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.