Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,823,357 shares in the company, valued at $31,796,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.90 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.44.
FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
