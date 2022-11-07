Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

