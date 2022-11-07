39,413 Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 206,108 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 237.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth $234,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

