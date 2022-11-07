3,592 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $398,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

