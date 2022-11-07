28,599 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

