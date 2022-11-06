Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.
Workiva Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $163.44.
Institutional Trading of Workiva
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
