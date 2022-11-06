Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Workiva Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Workiva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 52,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

