WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,400,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.