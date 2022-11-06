Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 272,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

