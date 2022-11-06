Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $76.63 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

