Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.