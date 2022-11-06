Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 62.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNFI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.