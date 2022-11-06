Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,769 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

