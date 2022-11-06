Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 866 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

