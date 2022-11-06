Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 791 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

